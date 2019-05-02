Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth $627,109,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,871,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,391,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,123 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth $82,537,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,039,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 992,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth $62,401,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares in the company, valued at $17,598,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,982,709.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $73.58 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/arizona-state-retirement-system-cuts-position-in-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus.html.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.