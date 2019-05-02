Argus Raises Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target to $145.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Argus to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a top pick rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $127.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,005.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $92.45 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 260 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.