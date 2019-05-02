Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) to Issue $0.02 Special Dividend

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 101.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,235. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/ares-capital-co-arcc-to-issue-0-02-special-dividend.html.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.