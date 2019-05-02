ARC Resources (ARX) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

ARX traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.03. The company had a trading volume of 674,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.90.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$554.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.419999980533025 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

