AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Receives $26.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

WAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

In other AquaVenture news, Director Evan Lovell sold 2,200 shares of AquaVenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $42,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,170.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAAS opened at $19.79 on Monday. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $523.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

