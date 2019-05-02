Aqua Metals (AQMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of AQMS stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 14,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,476. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, Director Gayle J. Gibson acquired 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,738.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 30.2% during the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

