Aqua America Inc (WTR) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.219 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Aqua America has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Aqua America has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aqua America to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of NYSE WTR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 11,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,414. Aqua America has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Aqua America had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aqua America will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

