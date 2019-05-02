Aptiv (APTV) Shares Gap Down to $83.64

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.27, but opened at $83.64. Aptiv shares last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 2615563 shares.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,209,000 after purchasing an additional 360,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,838,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $380,134,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,470,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,335,000 after purchasing an additional 230,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,383,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,296,000 after purchasing an additional 360,089 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

