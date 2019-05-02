Apple’s (AAPL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $184.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $210.52 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $986.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

