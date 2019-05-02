Antero Resources (AR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. 6,262,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,214. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Paul M. Rady bought 12,200 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Rady bought 12,239 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,893,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,191.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Guggenheim set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

