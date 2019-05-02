ANON (ANON) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00002010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ANON has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $0.00 and $161.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 19,961,616 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

