Andersons Inc (ANDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,962. Andersons has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $812.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th.

In other Andersons news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $28,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie M. Blanchett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $238,853 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,984,000 after purchasing an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,375 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 969,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 115,210 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.