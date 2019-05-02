Analyzing Kinder Morgan (KMI) & EQGP (EQGP)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQGP has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. EQGP pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share. Kinder Morgan pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQGP pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQGP has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinder Morgan and EQGP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan $14.14 billion 3.06 $1.61 billion $0.89 22.01 EQGP $834.10 million 0.00 $261.99 million $0.98 N/A

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than EQGP. EQGP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinder Morgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kinder Morgan and EQGP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan 11.59% 6.13% 2.72% EQGP 30.96% 10.93% 5.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kinder Morgan and EQGP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan 1 3 12 0 2.69 EQGP 0 9 1 0 2.10

Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. EQGP has a consensus target price of $22.49, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given EQGP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EQGP is more favorable than Kinder Morgan.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of EQGP shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats EQGP on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, ethanol, and chemicals, as well as bulk products, including coke, metals, and ores; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The company owns an interest in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 153 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About EQGP

EQGP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering lines. EQGP Services, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as EQT GP Holdings, LP and changed its name to EQGP Holdings, LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EQGP Holdings, LP operates as a subsidiary of Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

