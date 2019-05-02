Analysts Set NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Price Target at $100.33

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $104.99 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,540,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 748.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.