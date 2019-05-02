Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Price Target at $66.33

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of ADC opened at $65.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

In other news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $48,712.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,772.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,764,000 after acquiring an additional 568,426 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,238,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,132,000 after acquiring an additional 926,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,150,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 728,368 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 645 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space.

