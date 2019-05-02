Analysts Expect Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.88. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. ValuEngine downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,596 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $346,400.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $151,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,648,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,390,000 after buying an additional 261,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,465,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,830,000 after buying an additional 510,958 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,841,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $77.12 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

