Analysts Expect Dropbox Inc (DBX) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.64 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $146,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,980 shares of company stock worth $1,778,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. FMR LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,737,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,611,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,473,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,823 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,911,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 639,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. 2,649,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,999. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $43.50.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.