Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (SYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.05. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 95,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 6,014 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $205,979.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,422 shares of company stock worth $2,067,444. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 195.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

