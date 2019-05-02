Analysts Anticipate Cabot Corp (CBT) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.05. Cabot reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.50 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,483,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $34,313,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 714,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 314,523 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 187,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 120,584 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. Cabot has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

