Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 40,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $271,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,222.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $288,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,221,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

