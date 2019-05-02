Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Analog Devices by 8,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $292,919,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,363,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,676,000 after buying an additional 1,147,088 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3,063.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,079,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,619,000 after buying an additional 1,044,995 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 98,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,693. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $488,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $271,269.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,222.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,221,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

