Amgen, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $15.84 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 67.08% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.84.

AMGN stock opened at $176.14 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $165.22 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amgen by 20,103.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,979,621,000 after acquiring an additional 906,568 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 18,906.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 602,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

