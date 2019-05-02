Amgen (AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $229.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.84.

AMGN stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.14. 62,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Amgen has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $210.19. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 67.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,120. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in Amgen by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 710.5% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

