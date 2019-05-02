American International Group Inc (AIG) Stake Lifted by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,529,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,095 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,104,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,519,409,000 after purchasing an additional 225,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NYSE:AIG opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $56.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American International Group Inc (AIG) Stake Lifted by BB&T Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/american-international-group-inc-aig-stake-lifted-by-bbt-corp.html.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.