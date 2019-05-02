American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Declares Special Dividend of $1.50

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) announced a special dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NYSE AFG traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.49. 475,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,122. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $120,647.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,079.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $793,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,933.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $16,427,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

