American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,148,000 after purchasing an additional 584,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,683,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,951,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,292,000 after purchasing an additional 438,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,597,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,637,000 after purchasing an additional 63,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

