Alteryx (AYX) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alteryx from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alteryx to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE AYX traded up $9.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -484.40, a P/E/G ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $91.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.41 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $365,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,105,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,358 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,974 in the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,077,000 after acquiring an additional 177,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,432,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,432,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 871,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after buying an additional 218,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 346,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.