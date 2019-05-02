Altagas Ltd (ALA) Director Buys C$53,250.00 in Stock

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Director Victoria Anne Calvert bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.75 per share, with a total value of C$53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,250.

ALA opened at C$17.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Altagas Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.45.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Analysts predict that Altagas Ltd will post 1.19000003083944 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Altagas’s payout ratio is currently -92.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Altagas from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Altagas from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Altagas from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.68.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

