Alphabet (GOOGL) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.36

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of 0.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,173.32 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 47.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,325.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

