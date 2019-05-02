AllianceBernstein Holding LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Shares of AB stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $795.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $451,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,826.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,020. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

