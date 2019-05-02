Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) Insider Karl Sternberg Purchases 1,595 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,595 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 784 ($10.24) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,339.74).

LON:ATST opened at GBX 778.45 ($10.17) on Thursday. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 6.69 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 774.24 ($10.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 3.49 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

