Airgain (AIRG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Airgain from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of AIRG opened at $16.11 on Monday. Airgain has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Airgain’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airgain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, President Jacob Suen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at $691,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gen3 Capital Partners, Llc sold 4,964 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $63,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,964 shares of company stock valued at $672,751 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 22.8% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

