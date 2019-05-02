Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Major Shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc Sells 3,200 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $60,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bermuda One Fund Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 11,700 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $221,598.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $149,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 17,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $328,686.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 3,900 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $75,738.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 3,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 10,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $209,790.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 5,100 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $99,858.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 13,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $262,908.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 13,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $258,570.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 19,900 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $415,910.00.

Agilysys stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

