AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

AFL opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In related news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,443,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,232.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

