AFLAC (AFL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aflac Inc.’s earnings per share of $1.12 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and increased by the same measure, year over year. The company’s results largely indicate strong net investment income and favorable benefit ratios in its Japan segment. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Its U.S. segment is likely to continue perform strongly in the quarters ahead. A solid balance sheet with disciplined capital management is another positive. Favorable earnings guidance for 2019 instills investors' confidence in the company. Also, the stock has witnessed its 2019 earnings estimates move north over the past seven days. However, its increasing expenses are weighing on margins. Given its investments to speed up development, sales, administration and customer experience related to its products, we expect expenses to rise ahead. Pressure on Japan business is another concern.”

AFL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

AFL stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,232.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 12,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $605,302.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,187.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,244 shares of company stock worth $4,363,557. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 276.9% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 203.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

