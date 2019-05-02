Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO) Insider Purchases £6,750 in Stock

Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) insider Michael Hale acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,820.07).

Shares of LON:AEO opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 million and a PE ratio of 44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aeorema Communications PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 23.06 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 34.90 ($0.46).

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

