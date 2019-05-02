Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ADMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

ADMS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,354. The company has a market cap of $173.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.30. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 384.77% and a negative return on equity of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $50,488.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,565.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,361 shares of company stock worth $66,816. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

