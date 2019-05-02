Acushnet (GOLF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOLF. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.91 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.49.

GOLF traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 284,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.46 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 327.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

