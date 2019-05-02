Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ACHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,217. The firm has a market cap of $406.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.41. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHN. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,171,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,993 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 820,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 674,956 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,850,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 663,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,713,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 601,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

