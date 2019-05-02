ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

ACERINOX SA/ADR stock remained flat at $$5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.