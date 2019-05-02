Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 44,233 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,233 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 265,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,324,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,960,000 after purchasing an additional 640,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCJ opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

WARNING: “Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 44,233 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/accuvest-global-advisors-buys-44233-shares-of-invesco-bulletshares-2019-corporate-bond-etf-bscj.html.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.