AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.3% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063,435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AbbVie by 4,385.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856,786 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858,432 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9,165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,226,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 253.85% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

