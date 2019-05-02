ABB Ltd (ABB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ABB by 2,682.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 745,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,491,000 after buying an additional 366,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ABB by 296.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 920,247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ABB by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $24.72.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

