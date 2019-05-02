AB SKF (SKFRY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AB SKF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AB SKF from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.89. AB SKF has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $21.86.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

