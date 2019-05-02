AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (SPDV)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0258 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPDV opened at $26.24 on Thursday. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $28.07.
