AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0258 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDV opened at $26.24 on Thursday. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $28.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (SPDV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/aam-sp-500-high-dividend-value-etf-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-03-spdv.html.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.