808Coin (808) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

808Coin (CURRENCY:808) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. 808Coin has a total market capitalization of $25,269.00 and $0.00 worth of 808Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 808Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One 808Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About 808Coin

808 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2016. 808Coin’s total supply is 1,097,726,943,145 coins. 808Coin’s official Twitter account is @808BassCoin . 808Coin’s official website is 808bass.space

808Coin Coin Trading

808Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 808Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 808Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 808Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

