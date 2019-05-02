Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (BMV:PWB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Separately, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 238,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 50,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio alerts:

Shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “5,945 Shares in Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (PWB) Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/5945-shares-in-powershares-dynamic-large-cap-growth-portfolio-pwb-acquired-by-ellis-investment-partners-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (BMV:PWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.