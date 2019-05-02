5,945 Shares in Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (PWB) Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (BMV:PWB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Separately, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 238,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 50,679 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $45.22.
