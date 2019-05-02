51job (JOBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect 51job to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. 51job has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $0.62-0.66 EPS.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

Shares of JOBS opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.29. 51job has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $114.63.

JOBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Macquarie cut shares of 51job from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

