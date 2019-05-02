5,000 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after buying an additional 234,672 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $947,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $924,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $468,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 697,957 shares in the company, valued at $39,476,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 19,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,988,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,775 shares of company stock worth $2,680,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.75. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $723.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.32 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/5000-shares-in-skywest-inc-skyw-purchased-by-cooper-haims-advisors-llc.html.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.