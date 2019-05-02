$420.00 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $420.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $424.50 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $405.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.37 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PKOH traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 1,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,068. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $462.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $72,413.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,531. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

